BUZZ-COMMENT-Short squeeze would juice GBP gains if EU-UK deal agreed

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Unwinding GBP short positions could help inflate cable through 1.35 to its highest level for two-and-a-half years if the European Union and UK can agree a trade deal before year-end.

Any such short squeeze might be accompanied by speculative buying of the pound, on expectations that clinching a deal could increase foreign demand for UK assets.

Friday's CFTC data showed IMM speculators raised their net GBP short position for a fourth consecutive week in the week to Nov. 17. This upped the net GBP short position to its highest level since late July.

Hope that an EU-UK deal might soon be agreed helped inflate GBP/USD to an 11-week high of 1.3382 on Monday. The EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, says "fundamental differences" persist but that both sides are pushing hard for a deal.

GBP/USD at 1.3516 marks the highest level since May 2018 (notched on Dec. 12 last year after the UK election exit poll showed the Tories on course for a landslide win).

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

