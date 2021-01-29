BUZZ-COMMENT-Short squeeze propels dollar up vs yen as downtrend dissolves

US Markets

The dollar surged higher against the yen on Friday, propelled by a short squeeze after it reversed its pandemic-driven downtrend, with levels above 106 likely to be targeted.

The downtrend was reversed this week after USD/JPY broke above trendlines from March and August, with Friday's rise above the 100-day moving average adding emphasis.

The market may target Fibo retracements of the March-January plunge from 111.715 to 102.595, beginning with the 38.2% at 106.08 by October's 106.11 highs on EBS.

Former resistance, now support, in the 104.40s should limit consolidation pullbacks, while a close above December's high and the 23.6% Fibo of the pandemic downtrend at 104.75 would open the door to 106.08 and then the 50% Fibo at 107.15, near September's 107.05 recovery high.

Net spec short positions near four-year highs are fueling the squeeze, with the majority of which accumulated below December's 104.75 high and 23.6% Fibo there.

The near-doubling of 10-year Treasury-JGB yield spreads since August adds support, with U.S. fiscal expansion being fast-tracked as the BOJ grasps at straws and Japan lags in vaccine deployment , potentially making USD/JPY a buy on dips.

Month-end position squaring has likely sped this week's reversal, adding a monthly bullish engulfing candlestick pattern to the other buy signals.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

