BUZZ-COMMENT-Short and long-term traders share a view on USD/CNH

China's offshore yuan is approaching a new high-water mark as a confluence of short-term technical indicators and longer-term fundamental cues suggests the dollar is about to get washed out again as the 6.5000 psychological barrier gives way.

This week's modest bounce in USD/CNH was deflected by the increasingly solid-looking Fibonacci retracement line at 6.6030. The pullback hints at sellers pouncing on significant spikes. Positions have already massed toward short-USD bets, but with emerging Asian markets continuing to attract strong inflows, gauges of oversold levels might have shifted .

If the Fibonacci resistance is intact by the weekend, it validates the weekly Bollinger downtrend channel, which has guided the dollar lower since July. It also increases odds of a further slide to the 6.5000 barrier which if breached might trigger stop-loss orders and more selling by momentum-driven traders.

Longer-term traders are also shying away from the dollar, looking ahead to potential moves by the U.S. Federal Reserve and incoming Treasury Secretary . An expected surge in coronavirus infections amid year-end holidays , coupled with the hamstrung situation that Steven Mnuchin has left the Fed in , may necessitate more quantitative easing that would be risk-on and USD-negative .

