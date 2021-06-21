BUZZ-COMMENT-Shifts in risk mood, US yields to keep USD/JPY busy

June 22 (Reuters) - USD/JPY has been recently more volatile on shifts in risk sentiment and moves in U.S. yields, sometimes during the course of single day. This is likely to continue within the confines of a core 109.00-111.00 range.

Shifts in risk sentiment have seen U.S. yields move widely. The yield on Treasury 10s fell to 1.354% in Asia Monday from 1.594% following the FOMC meeting June 16. Risk was off in Asia Monday after the Wall Street plunge Friday. The Nikkei fell through 28,000. Following the risk rally on Wall Street later on Monday, the Nikkei recovered, moving back up to the 28,600 area. With risk back on, the yield on Treasury 10s has bounced to just shy of 1.500%.

This risk mood-U.S. yield-USD/JPY correlation is back, sometimes going against the overall USD trend (unlike the weaker JPY, EUR, GBP and AUD all gained overnight). Trading going forward could be volatile given the lack of a clear cut trend in any one of these component factors. That said, any break above 111.00 or below 109.00 could be ephemeral because of no clear cut trends.

Tokyo does still believe the longer-term USD/JPY trend is up as the divergence in Fed and BoJ monetary policies becomes more distinct , . Despite current volatility, Japan-U.S. interest rate differentials will likely widen, affording USD/JPY more support over time.

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

