BUZZ-COMMENT-Sherlock's verdict: The franc game is afoot, Watson!

Feb 24 (Reuters) - If Sherlock Holmes was an FX trader, he would be intrigued by the recent behaviour of the Swiss franc.

The franc tumbled to a 16-month low against the euro and a 12-week low against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, with 1.1056 and 0.9085 marking the respective EBS highs for EUR/CHF and USD/CHF, after dropping on Tuesday, Monday and pre-weekend.

The speed and size of the franc's fall is a bit of a mystery, with conjecture that some flow might have been cryptocurrency-related. Switzerland has been active in cryptocurrencies, which have been extremely volatile of late.

The Swiss National Bank intervened heavily in FX markets in 2020, spending 101 billion francs in the first nine months of the year, but that action was aimed at countering upward pressure on the safe-haven CHF.

Ahead of the recent franc slide, IMM speculators slashed their net CHF long position by 40% to a seven-month low in the fortnight to Feb. 16.

