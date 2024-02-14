BUZZ-COMMENT-Shallow EUR/USD rebound keeps shorts in control

Feb 14 (Reuters) - The euro is so far respecting support at 1.07, though a shallow recovery in the single currency suggests risks remain tilted to the downside.

The bias among market participants is likely to be centered around fading rallies with the first hurdle residing at 1.0725 – prior support, now resistance. Above there, 1.08 has been the key stumbling block, while the 200-day MA sits at 1.0827.

Looking ahead, the upcoming U.S. retail sales and jobless claims data will be the next catalyst to get markets on the move again.

Given the recent narrative around a potential reacceleration in U.S. economic activity, further signs of this would likely see not only a continued paring of Federal Reserve rate cut bets – now closer to three cuts for 2024, from the near seven cuts priced in at the beginning of the year – but also underpin the dollar further.

This would likely push EUR/USD firmly through 1.07, whereby a daily close below raises the risk of a move towards the 1.06 handle. For now, leaning against recovery attempts in the single currency is the name of the game.

EURUSD daily chart https://tmsnrt.rs/3upcycJ

(Justin McQueen is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

