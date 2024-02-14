News & Insights

US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Shallow EUR/USD rebound keeps shorts in control

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 14, 2024 — 11:11 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Feb 14 (Reuters) - The euro is so far respecting support at 1.07, though a shallow recovery in the single currency suggests risks remain tilted to the downside.

The bias among market participants is likely to be centered around fading rallies with the first hurdle residing at 1.0725 – prior support, now resistance. Above there, 1.08 has been the key stumbling block, while the 200-day MA sits at 1.0827.

Looking ahead, the upcoming U.S. retail sales and jobless claims data will be the next catalyst to get markets on the move again.

Given the recent narrative around a potential reacceleration in U.S. economic activity, further signs of this would likely see not only a continued paring of Federal Reserve rate cut bets – now closer to three cuts for 2024, from the near seven cuts priced in at the beginning of the year – but also underpin the dollar further.

This would likely push EUR/USD firmly through 1.07, whereby a daily close below raises the risk of a move towards the 1.06 handle. For now, leaning against recovery attempts in the single currency is the name of the game.

For more click on FXBUZ

EURUSD daily chart https://tmsnrt.rs/3upcycJ

(Justin McQueen is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((justin.mcqueen@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.