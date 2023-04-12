BUZZ-COMMENT-SGD bulls could pre-empt possible MAS tightening

April 13 (Reuters) - Singapore's central bank faces a quandary on whether to tighten monetary policy again on Friday as growth slows. Recent inflation data suggests it should, but the market is divided, leaving room for USD/SGD downside.

Core inflation stayed at a 15-year highof 5.5% in March, and the Monetary Authority of Singapore expects it to hover around 5% in early 2023, strengthening the argument for a stronger SGD.

Global price data underscores the rationale for MAS tightening, and selling USD/SGD. U.S. core CPI remained elevated in March, though headline inflation abated, which could make the Federal Reserve's next hike its last. But surprisingly soft China CPI points to an uneven economic recovery, and should keep the MAS from acting too aggressively.

Monetary policy was tightened as expected at the last MAS review in October. Eleven of 17 analysts polled forecast another move to subdue imported inflation, albeit a less aggressive one. The controlled rate of SGD appreciation may be tweaked to enhance its value, a milder measure than October's re-centering of the trading band midpoint.

USD/SGD has fallen back under the daily Ichimoku cloud, eyeing the Bollinger downtrend channel at 1.3269. Confirmation of that bearish signal might occur before Friday's MAS decision. A sixth MAS tightening would accelerate the move toward February's low of 1.3034.

