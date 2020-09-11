BUZZ-COMMENT-Seven billion reasons GBP traders should worry about a drop

Sept 11 (Reuters) - During every other period of heightened concern about Brexit traders have been heavily short of the pound, yet during a potential crisis with the EU that is happening in the midst of the global COVID crisis very few have bet the pound will drop.

The disparity is enormous. Between 7 and 8 billion pounds of bearish bets have been accumulated during other spells of Brexit induced fear but, as of Sept. 1, traders were long sterling the equivalent of 0.46 billion dollars.

The pound traded at a 2020 peak of 1.3481 on Sept. 1 and has since dived reaching 1.2763 today. The rapid pace of sterling's fall reflects this terrible mismatch and thanks to the pace of the drop it's unlikely that many traders have sold.

Downside risks remain significant and will remain so until traders get much shorter of the pound.

During prior Brexit induced sell-offs GBP/USD dropped between 10.6% and 23.5%. Given the lack of GBP shorts this drop, 5.3% in last 8 days, could go much deeper. EUR/GBP could reach 0.9800.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

