BUZZ-COMMENT-September bodes well for currency king dollar

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Seasonality and technical factors hint at an extension of the positive trend for the U.S. dollar, signalling further gains in the days and weeks ahead.

A study of the USD index's seasonal performance for each September since 2000 shows it has risen in 13 of the last 22 years, including in each of the last five years, highlighting a seemingly in-built structural upside bias. Seasonality should not be considered in isolation, but combined with other factors it can be a useful tool.

The dollar rose broadly on Thursday, particularly against the yen, as investors braced for another hefty interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve.

The USD index 14-week momentum reading remains positive, reinforcing the bullish market structure. If it performs a weekly close above the broken 109.14 Fibo, a 76.4% retracement of the 121.02 to 70.698 (2001 to 2008) drop, that would likely lead to a big acceleration higher through the 109.67 September 2002 peak and beyond. Related comment

