BUZZ-Comment-Sentiment wind change needed to snap the ZAR trend

Jan 2 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand suffered a 7.5% depreciation versus the dollar in 2023 and unless there is a significant shift in market sentiment early in 2024 the currency will struggle to break out of its long-term negative trend.

Four consecutive years of losses and a climb in USD/ZAR from 13.4150 to 18.2900 reflected the slow and limited path to reform, poor economic growth, crippling power outages, high unemployment and high national debt levels.

South Africa's fragile economy, power restrictions and political uncertainty ahead of this year's elections suggest the long-term outlook for the rand will remain uncertain and new all-time lows versus the dollar are the risk for 2024.

There may be scope for USD/ZAR to come easier through January as market speculation surrounding the U.S. exit from its interest rate hiking cycle weighs on the dollar, but the broader market may have over played the U.S. rate cut card and this could leave the rand vulnerable to dollar rebounds.

For now, USD/ZAR is contained within its weekly Ichimoku cloud, 18.0138-18.6163, and as the cloud pans out sideways, rand weakness could be limited.

