BUZZ-COMMENT-Seeds of dollar recovery have been sown

June 25 (Reuters) - The United States economy entered the pandemic stronger than its peers and has spent the most in its efforts to mitigate economic damage, sowing the seeds for a dollar recovery.

The dollar's drop in the last 18 months and the effective easing that has for monetary policy also favours the United States in contrast to the effective tightening for other currencies, in particular the euro.

U.S. stocks are soaring for good reason and the prices of commodities, especially where the United States is a dominant producer, have rocketed. There's plenty of good news in the pipeline.

The dollar has dropped over 8% since March last year but stopped short of vital tech levels that preserved the underlying uptrend for 2017.

From an longer-term perspective, the dollar's recent decline is froth off the top of its huge gains since 2011. With traders betting heavily on a drop in contrast to the bullish bets they held before the pandemic there's even fuel for a short squeeze.

For more click on FXBUZ

USD TWI 2017 retracementhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3h7ILu8

USD TWI and betshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3zQ81h4

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.