BUZZ-COMMENT-Seat belts on, Sweden and SEK prepare for take-off

May 27 (Reuters) - Sweden is set to be in the leading pack of countries escaping the pandemic's grip and this could support the SEK.

The latest NIER sentiment survey should silence any Swedish recovery doubts. The economic sentiment indicator climbed to a record high of 119.3 in May from 113.4 previously. Households are showing increasing confidence and the consumer sentiment indicator has risen sharply to 112.3 from 103.2.

The NIER survey points to strong gross domestic product returns through 2021 and into next year as Sweden recovers.

A popular divergence trade since March 2020 has been holding long NOK versus the SEK. Norges Bank's hawkish stance compared favourably with policy caution at the Riksbank. NOK/SEK appreciated 20% from the 0.8550 March 2020 low to the April 2021 highs. However, heavy factoring of Norwegian fundamentals has left the NOK vulnerable.

NOK/SEK touched a pullback low of 0.9899 last week and now targets a minimum correction off the major bull trend at 0.9853.

NOK/SEK weekly candle chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3vqUVnP

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

