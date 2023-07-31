News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-Seasonal trends to move in favour of the dollar

July 31, 2023 — 11:08 am EDT

July 31 (Reuters) - It has been a somewhat tepid session to kick off the week so far as market participants await tier 1 U.S. data in the form of ISM, PMIs, and the July non-farm payroll report.

That said, seasonality trends will begin to lean in favour of the dollar, given that the greenback shows a tendency to rise in August.

Now while seasonality should not be used in isolation, it can be helpful in gauging where the path of least resistance may be. Alongside this, with U.S. data outperforming relative to the rest of the world, namely Europe, the U.S. exceptionalism narrative may garner greater attention, particularly if this week’s data highlights a similar picture.

In turn, this would raise the likelihood that the greenback will follow its historical tendencies and edge higher throughout August.

Last week, the European Central Bank provided a dovish hike with President Christine Lagarde suggesting that the July hike may well be the last one of the cycle. As such, with the ECB paying attention to the weak activity data, the Euro can be expected to face headwinds, unless inflation turns higher.

Resistance for the single currency resides at 1.1050 and 1.1100, where a break above the latter would likely negate the downside bias.

(Justin McQueen is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

