BUZZ-COMMENT-Seasonal pattern does not bode well for the euro

Jan 4 (Reuters) - As foreign exchange traders and investors attempt to jump on the first trends of the New Year, the charts could already be giving indications for direction. Only two days into the trading year, there is potential for a fifth consecutive bear week for EUR/GBP and a significant seasonal pattern could be set to play out in January.

EUR/GBP is currently 2.7% below its 0.8598 Dec. 8 peak. Having closed down for four consecutive weeks in December, it is set to extend the negative trend into January.

Seasonal trends have not been kind to the euro and, with only five bullish Januarys in the last 20 years, the omens are not good.

Bear targets include lows from February 2020 and December 2019 at 0.8282 and 0.8278 respectively. Bigger bear prizes are at 0.8193, the monthly Ichimoku cloud base, and 0.8184, the 200 month moving average. The cross has not closed below the cloud since May 2015 or below the long-term average since December 2015.

It will take a climb above the 0.8598 Dec. 8 high to damage the down trend.

EUR/GBP monthly Ichimoku chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3eLWG8u

EUR/GBP weekly candle chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3qOVLd0

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

