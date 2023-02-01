BUZZ-COMMENT-Sea change in thinking to influence EUR/USD in months ahead

Adds chart

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Traders who were extremely bearish four months ago are now very bullish seeing eurozone rates heading upwards, while those in the United States are seen peaking and perhaps coming down. This sea change in thinking will influence EUR/USD in months ahead.

While the narrowing of the interest rate differential should support EUR/USD, the pair has already risen a long way with much of this change already priced in. The rate gap is also not expected to close completely with futures markets suggesting it will still favour the dollar by 1.25% at the end of 2023.

Traders are also discounting the influence of Federal Reserve policy - where the Fed leads others follow - so eurozone interest rates will likely come down too or won't rise as far as some currently expect.

This is an issue for traders who have sold $25 billion in the past four months - flipping from shorts to longs - as it costs them to hold onto their bets. That's okay when there's momentum behind the rally but volatility is waning, with one-month EUR/USD vol around 8.5 from over 14 in October.

Interest rate differentials matter more when it's quieter and with spec bets now dragging on the rally, momentum may ebb further.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

