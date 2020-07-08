BUZZ-COMMENT-Scope for a risk correction as dollar holds range base

US Markets

The dollar has been under pressure in July as a rally on Wall Street, fed by better than forecast U.S. data [nL1N2E82LC] [nN9N2BW01G] and an unexpectedly strong Chinese economy [nL1N2E804H], underpinned risk appetite. This weighed on the safe-haven dollar, but a round of profit-taking now appears viable as the investor sentiment pendulum swings, a recurring feature of 2020 markets.

The risk-negative - and thus dollar-positive - factors are led by the increasingly uncertain longer-term economic and social impact of the expanding coronavirus in the U.S. , and globally .

Federal Reserve officials fear that the U.S. economy may be stalling, which would surprise Wall Street . Central bank and government stimulus has negated the impact of the virus, but a second wave cannot be ruled out in several countries, which would hurt risk appetite .

The dollar=USD tested key support Wednesday at 96.37-96.41, the four-week range base and the 21-day lower Bollinger band, which is a very good indicator of an oversold market. Five, 10 and 21 daily moving averages and momentum studies all provide conflicting signals. Thus technically, the range base has a good chance of holding, with a bounce towards 97.80, the June 30 and four-week range top, viable.

(Andrew Spencer is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

