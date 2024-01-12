BUZZ-COMMENT-Safe-haven FX favoured as traders hedge geopolitical risks

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Tensions across the Middle East have continued to increase in recent sessions, with the latest escalation stemming from joint US and UK airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen. This had been in response to several Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea.

In turn, as traders look to reduce weekend risk exposure, this will likely benefit safe-haven currencies (USD, JPY), particularly against those currencies that are more positively correlated with risk assets (AUD).

Given the lack of key risk events on theeconomic calendarwith the exception of U.S. PPI, hedging geopolitical weekend risks are likely to dominate Friday’s session. This has been observed in the commodity space with both gold and oil prices on the front foot, the latter rallying 4% with Brent crude above $80/bbl.

That said, hedging geopolitical risks can often be short-term in nature, so should there be no escalation over the weekend, we can expect to see a partial unwind of hedges next week.

For more click on FXBUZ

correlation with spx and oil https://tmsnrt.rs/3tFehKA

(Justin McQueen is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((justin.mcqueen@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.