BUZZ-COMMENT-S.African rand's recovery likely to be brief and limited

Dec 12 (Reuters) - A potentially a big week for emerging markets and for the South African rand its current recovery is likely to be limited unless U.S. inflation data surprises to the downside.

The U.S. November CPI numbers are due at 1330 GMT on Tuesday and expectations are for little change from the October data. The Federal Reserve meets on Wednesday, when the US central bank is expected to hold rates. The rand market will be looking for stronger rate cut timing clues from the Fed's policy statement.

USD/ZAR has been on an upward swing since Nov. 15, where it based at 18.1150. The bull run has been choppy with bouts of ZAR buying but the underlying move has been up as the U.S. Fed clings to its higher for longer mantra.

Sellers emerged at USD/ZAR's Monday 19.1375 trend high and a modest pullback to 18.9700 was seen in early Tuesday trade. Initial Fibonacci retracement levels off the 18.1150-19.1375 Nov. 15-Dec. 11 climb come in at 18.8962 and 18.7469. The minimum correction level of 18.8962 is just below the daily Ichmoku cloud top at 18.90.

Further rand gains are now heavily dependent on this week's U.S. data and Federal Reserve event risk and a resumption of its underlying weakening bias is on the cards.

USD/ZAR daily candle chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/46U1MYP

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

