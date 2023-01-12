BUZZ-COMMENT-S.African rand eyes major technical support ahead of U.S. data

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Today is potentially a big day for South Africa's rand as key U.S. inflation data could push USD/ZAR through a long-term technical support point and strengthen the current bear trend.

USD/ZAR has been trading, on a closing basis, above the 200-day moving average since April 20, 2022. The average is at 16.8140 today, just ahead of the recent 16.7800 Jan. 4 low. The last time the market moved and closed below the average was in March 2022 and the resulting bear run took USD/ZAR from 15.1300 to 14.4100. A similar move today would take USD/ZAR down to levels around 16.10.

The risks to the Fed-sensitive rand, from the U.S. data, are not balanced and a softer-than-expected reading would have a greater impact than a stronger CPI number.

U.S. December CPI year-on-year is expected at 6.5% down from 7.1% in November. Core CPI year-on-year is expected at 5.7% down from 6.0% in November.

USD/ZAR has been on a volatile downward trajectory since Dec. 1 and while below a daily trend resistance line, 17.3117, has potential to test the 16.1200 lows from August 2022.

