BUZZ-COMMENT-Russia-Ukraine risks cement BOJ's steady stance

March 16 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan will give its latest assessment of monetary policy at the end of a two-day meeting Friday and there is nothing new to suggest any change in its ultra-easy stance, particularly as the Russia-Ukraine conflict creates fresh uncertainty.

Governor Haruhiko Kuroda and other BOJ officials have repeatedly emphasized a steady approach in recent comments, , , .

The Japanese economy remains on a recovery track according to the BOJ with inflation climbing but still well below the bank's 2% target. The data mostly confirms this despite ups and downs in some indicators including output and core machinery orders , , .

Risks to the downside are plentiful however. The Ukraine-Russia conflict, resurgence of COVID in China , and higher energy and raw materials costs could all impact Japan's economy.

Tweaks to yield curve control cannot be totally dismissed however. The yield on 10-year JGBs traded to 0.251% on TradeWeb in February before the BOJ intervened to halt its rise. The BOJ will likely continue to enforce a cap at 0.25% for now but could allow for a higher ceiling as economic growth and inflation improve.

Given the hefty economic risks, the bank is likely to leave policy unchanged this year and maybe well into 2023, with Kuroda's current term not expiring until April 2023. Two new Policy Board members after July should ensure an almost solid consensus, especially with ultra-dove Goushi Kataoka, a frequent dissenter, leaving the board. Reuters preview .

