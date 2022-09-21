BUZZ-COMMENT-Russia tensions add to sterling jitters pre-Fed, BoE

Sept 21 (Reuters) - GBP/USD fell on Wednesday to a 37-year low of 1.1304 on safe-haven dollar buying after Russian President Vladimir Putin called up 300,000 reservists and hinted to the West he was prepared to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia, adding momentum to sterling's quest to test more 1985 lows.

Though GBP/USD found support ahead of 1.13, more weakness looms with lower 30-day Bolli support at 1.1218 and 37-year lows at 1.1060 and 1.0805 on bears' radar as U.S.-UK rate divergence, geopolitical tensions and UK fiscal matters weigh on cable.

Even with the BoE likely to hike 75bp on Thursday -- like the Fed later on Wednesday -- it's still playing catch-up.

Expansionary fiscal policy expected from the new government, including tax cuts, could undermine BoE policy, prolonging the period of high inflation.

With the Fed expected to remain relatively more hawkish than the BoE, GBP/USD downside targets are likely to continue to give way as the March 1985 low by 1.0520 comes into sharper focus.

