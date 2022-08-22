BUZZ-COMMENT-Rush to sell dollars leaves traders woefully prepared for its rise

Aug 22 (Reuters) - When U.S. inflation dipped traders rushed to sell dollars, drastically reducing bullish bets and leaving them woefully prepared for the greenback's subsequent surge towards this year's high.

Without the restraint of longs the dollar is freer to continue the massive rally that is being fuelled by changing U.S. monetary policy, and because the mismatch between dollar longs and its gains is so great, this rally could far exceed expectations.

Since taper talk emerged last year, the dollar has gained over 20% yet bets on its rise have never been that large, briefly touching 23 billion and now only 13 billion.

This compares to almost 50 billion dollars held by speculators during the Federal Reserve's last tightening cycle in 2015. At that time, when it was restrained by a huge bullish bet, the dollar index still gained 25%.

With bets roughly one quarter of those in 2015, the dollar, which has already risen 4/5 of gains in 2014-15, will likely accelerate higher if the dollar index increases from its current 108.33 beyond this year's 109.29 peak. So a tiny step could result in a big rally.

For more click on FXBUZ

Dollar index and bettinghttps://tmsnrt.rs/3CpvzNK

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own, eiting by Ed Osmond)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.