BUZZ-COMMENT-Rush to buy dollars may trigger a short squeeze

April 22 (Reuters) - Having ignored the hawkish overtones of the Federal Reserve for months traders are now rushing to buy dollars ahead of May's monetary policy meeting where a big rise in interest rates is expected and the Fed may begin to reduce its balance sheet.

The surge in demand for a currency that is already elevated and rising rapidly should have the same effect as a short squeeze, so the dollar could rise a long way, and quickly.

For EUR/USD traders and those trading dollar versus emerging market currencies, the current rise is a genuine short squeeze. EUR/USD traders have doubled bets on rise since the middle of March and they have been betting on a rally most of 2022.

The longer they cling to losing bets, the greater the risk of a decline and when a likely reverse in betting occurs, traders will be selling into a falling market.

Net bets on the dollar rising are a small fraction of the long position achieved at the start of the last tightening cycle in 2015, yet the dollar is already stronger that it was at that time. It could easily gain a further 8%.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

