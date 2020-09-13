BUZZ-COMMENT-Rupiah woes continue as Jakarta lockdown commences

Sept 14 (Reuters) - The Indonesian rupiah just cannot catch a break and is likely to weaken further despite Bank Indonesia's intervention , as Jakarta's reinstated lockdown restrictions and rising coronavirus infections across the country weigh on sentiment.

Having weakened 2% since the start of September, the rupiah looks set to extend its drop to 15,000 initially and 15,200 over time. Its decline is likely to be a key consideration for the central bank at this week's policy meeting, when rates are expected to be kept on hold at 4% despite reduced prospects of an economic recovery.

The restrictions and rising virus toll add to a long list of bearish factors that have plagued Indonesian markets this year. Concerns over BI independence following a parliamentary panel's recommendations for changes to the central bank law and gnawing fears over debt monetisation have made the rupiah Asia's worst performer in 2020, with a 7% decline so far.

The Jakarta stock exchange is down 19% this year, with very little prospect of investors returning quickly .

USD/IDR pullbacks are likely to be limited to 14,700-750, with a break of psychological resistance at 15,000 and a test of 15,215, 50% of the March-June drop, a matter of time.

