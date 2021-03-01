BUZZ-COMMENT-Robust ISM, ECB policy doubts put dollar near breakout level

March 1 (Reuters) - The dollar index climbed toward the pivotal 100-day moving average on Monday fueled by a 3-year high in ISM manufacturing , a new U.S. COVID-19 vaccine and progress in Congress toward approving $1.9trln in relief spending , but markets might have to wait for a breakout.

Inflation is a lingering risk for the dollar, highlighted by the ISM prices paid index rising to 86.0, its highest since 2008, and the orders backlog index at its highest since April 2004, due to challenged supply chains ahead of potentially demand-boosting stimulus and wider inoculations.

The imbalance between supply and demand is also being seen in Europe and Asia , but the U.S. has a brighter service sector -- which accounts for about twice as much GDP as manufacturing -- recovery in prospect due to greater supply of vaccines than in the euro zone.

In the near-term, the dollar index and EUR/USD need to close above and below their respective 100-day moving averages at 91.278 and 1.2025 to put in play the dollar's February highs. However, with major economic event risks Wednesday and Friday, a breakout may have to wait.

