BUZZ-COMMENT-Robust economy, RBI intervention to limit INR losses

May 23 (Reuters) - India's robust economic growth prospects, waning inflation and the Reserve Bank of India's efforts to contain FX volatility are likely to limit losses in the rupee as it nears the lower end of its three-month range against the dollar.

The RBI's "State of the Economy" report published on Monday forecasts 7.6% economic growth for April-June. This should place the economy well on course to achieve its 6.5% growth forecast for the financial year that began April 1.

Strong domestic demand, moderation in commodity prices, growth in services exports and resilient construction activity have helped sustain the recent growth momentum.

India's annual retail inflation plunging to an 18-month low of 4.7% in April is a further boost for the economy. With headline inflationnow comfortably within its 2%-6% target band, the central bank can afford to hold off on further rate hikes and support growth.

India's foreign exchange reservesare approaching one-year highs of $600 billion, leaving the RBI well placed to limit INR losses and volatility - an oft-stated objective.

Moderately dovish remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday and optimism on a U.S debt ceiling agreement are likely to restrain the USD rally.

USD/INR faces formidable resistance at 82.96-83.01, a cluster of previous highs. A clear break opens a test of 83.29, the record high hit in October.

