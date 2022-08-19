US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Risks for emerging market currencies have soared

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Traders have dramatically reduced bets against emerging markets currencies, yet risks for them have soared after China's surprise rate cut implied a sharper than expected slowdown in the economy.

That has added to the already great risk posed by tightening monetary policy in the United States.

Tighter policy is sucking liquidity out of global markets, while China's slowdown and the yuan's subsequent fall undermine currencies of other export-reliant Asian nations.

China's yuan, which was stable during the COVID-19 pandemic, may now undermine the risk-taking it once supported, and notoriously illiquid emerging market currencies could fall much further.

The issues are greater for the currencies of nations that continue to buck the tightening trend inspired by the Federal Reserve, or nations that go too far and foster abrupt economic slowdowns.

The slumps to record lows for India's rupee, several Latin American currencies, Poland's zloty and Hungary's forint may be the tip of the iceberg.

Turkey's lira, which is being undermined by radical policies that have sparked a meteoric rise in inflation likely to be fuelled by yesterday's shock rate cut, has the potential to trigger a risk-averse shock in emerging markets.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

