BUZZ-COMMENT-Risk rebound overshadows PMIs for EUR/USD

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

EUR/USD rose on Monday as rebounding global risk sentiment allowed the euro to ignore troubling euro zone PMIs [nL8N2GW1FE] and German-U.S. yield spreads moving in the dollar's favor, with signs pointing to more gains for the single currency.

EUR/USD bears seemed to be gaining an advantage last week but news that U.S. President Donald Trump might be released from hospital later on Monday and persistent hopes for a U.S. stimulus deal stoked risk appetite.

Safe-havens were shunned in favor of riskier assets. EUR/JPY threatened to rally through 124.40/50 structural resistance, oil LCOc1 and equities .SPX rallied sharply and global bond yields rose.

Options indicated less concern about EUR/USD downside. Risk reversals EUR1MRR=FN showed vol premiums for EUR/USD calls exceeded those for puts.

Technicals highlighted EUR/USD's upside risks. Daily and monthly RSIs rose again, indicating bullish momentum. Bolstering the upside risks were breaks of the 38.2% Fibo of 1.2014-1.16125, 21- and 55-DMAs and the September 22 daily high.

The 50% Fibo of 1.2014-1.16125 is now targeted and should risk sentiment remain upbeat it is likely to break and 1.1870/1.1900 should be tested.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((christopher.romano@thomsonreuters.com;))

