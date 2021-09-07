BUZZ-COMMENT-Risk rally may go much further before inflation turns tide

Sept 7 (Reuters) - The risk rally evident throughout financial markets could run much further before huge gains in the prices of key commodities spur inflation to levels that might force global central banks, and in particular the Federal Reserve, to hike interest rates.

With economies still gripped by the pandemic, central banks don't want to rush to tighten rates in reaction to massive price rises that are spurring a frenzy of gambling in financial markets. The likelihood of enduring low interest rates and the wealth of government spending should fuel greater rises.

Currencies are seriously lagging stock and commodity surges, so gains for higher yielding currencies and those of commodity producers could be significant.

Most of these currencies are yet to unwind last year's declines and traders are either lightly invested in these currencies or still betting they will drop.

That will exacerbate positive reactions to huge commodity moves that have lifted coal to a record high, natural gas 28 percent in 12 days, and aluminium 10 percent.

Demand is far outstripping supply for risky assets, with a Spanish bond issue eight times oversubscribed from the outset and South Africa's rand soaring in wake of the country's worst-ever jobless data .

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

