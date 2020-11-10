BUZZ-COMMENT-Risk rally hasn't ended, it's evolved

Nov 10 (Reuters) - After a surge for riskier currencies, stocks and commodities on Monday, today's action seems disappointing, but the risk rally may be strengthening, with an evolution that's seen negative-yielding currencies sold.

Carry trades would be the optimum trade for positive markets.

The euro is at the forefront of selling today, because traders are also long EUR, exacerbating this positive development. European Central Bank easing in December will add to a positive situation .

The euro isn't alone. JPY and CHF are close to the lows they traded Monday after the Pfizer vaccine news. Riskier currencies have given back some of their gains but kept most of them.

NZD, GBP and CNH have gained today. Today's CNH rise helped to lift other Asian currencies like KRW, THB, IDR, TWD, and CNH is on the cusp of a major bullish break.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

