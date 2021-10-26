BUZZ-COMMENT-Risk premium advantageous for GBP bear hedges

Corrects numerical type error to 1.3772 from 1.3472 in penultimate paragraph

Oct 26 (Reuters) - GBP/USD options retain a strong implied volatility premium for GBP puts over calls despite recent GBP gains, and this can cheapen certain strategies that allow holders to sell GBP at more favourable levels, if desired.

The downside risk premium makes outright GBP put options expensive in relation to calls, as it suggests a GBP/USD setback would lift implied volatility and reward option holders, but it cheapens GBP puts with knock-out triggers below the strike level. That's because the increased risk premium for GBP puts suggests related downside triggers that would kill the option are more vulnerable - so they trade with a discount.

For example - with GBP/USD at 1.3800 - the 1-month expiry 1.3800 GBP put vanilla option gives holders the right to sell GBP/USD at 1.3800 at expiry, but the premium is $110 pips and although the profit potential is unlimited, GBP/USD would need to be below 1.3690 to cover the premium.

However, an attached knock-out trigger at 1.3500 drops that premium to $28-pips, so profit if spot is below 1.3772 at expiry, although if it trades 1.3500 prior, the option is dead.

Longer maturities, lower sell strikes, and a shorter strike-to-trigger distance will all reduce the premium further, with these options suiting those who think any potential GBP/USD setback will be limited.

1-3-month GBP/USD option risk reversalshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3ChpC2m

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

