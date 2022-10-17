BUZZ-COMMENT-Risk-on UK news stalls dollar's rise vs yen ahead of major hurdles

Oct 17 (Reuters) - USD/JPY traded steady on Monday after recovering from earlier lows as risk-on flows following UK fiscal policy reversals weakened safe havens such as the dollar and yen and now faces major resistance in the 149.00-52 range.

Though Monday's Empire manufacturing data were slightly disappointing, the prices paid index rebounded and the Fed is still expected to hike rates 75bp at November's meeting, with fed funds peaking near 5% early next year.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko reiterated that he sees no reason to exit easy policies. Japanese officials continue to warn they will use FX intervention to deal with overly rapid yen moves .

There is some market wariness about BOJ intervention, or price checking, above 149 or near 150.

Intervention may not be needed near-term, if a heavily overbought USD/JPY fails to cross several thresholds. Those include the uptrend line across several highs since April, Tuesday at 149.43, the A=C wave measured objective off 2011 and 2016 lows at 149.38 and the 161.8% Fibo off August's base at 149.52.

Long profit-taking near those hurdles, or 150, plus intervention, could trigger a correction toward 145 and an excellent buying opportunity.

