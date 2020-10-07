BUZZ-COMMENT-Risk-on mood hurts JPY, and EUR may suffer

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Gambling is being supported by expectations of more stimulus, hurting negative- yield currencies such as yen. The euro, which many traders are holding, may be next to suffer .

The yen was in demand before the mid-point of Japan's financial year at the end of September, but it turned Sept. 21. Japanese investors hedging for the second half of the year probably accounted for its drop.

Speculators who chased what they saw as a risk-averse yen rise are being chased out -- they sold $3 billion. EUR/USD traders have sold nine times as much. They should worry about what risk-on conditions could do to the negative- yield euro. They think the dollar will suffer again. They may be wrong .

Current stimulus hurt the dollar, more stimulus, and this doubling up of positive effects should be noticeable by the time U.S,. readies its next big stimulus, and the U.S. entered this crisis stronger than its peers.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

