BUZZ-COMMENT-Risk mitigation effort off to poor start for pound

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Downward pressure on gilts and sterling may persist despite the best efforts of the Bank of England, if Monday is anything to go by.

Long-dated gilt yields jumped on Monday, with 30-year yields up a staggering 33bp last, to the detriment of GBP, even as the BoE announced new safety net measures.

It remains to be seen whether the 372 basis points of BoE rate hikes currently priced through August 2023, led by expected 100 bps hikes in November and December, can coexist with efforts to keep longer-term gilts yields in check.

The BoE is additionally scheduled to start Quantitative Tightening on Oct. 31 -- which is also the new date for the release of UK fiscal plans and economic forecasts.

Sterling's 1.1026-1.1110 range Monday has support from the daily tenkan and kijun at 1.1016/32, and by the 38.2% Fibo of the recovery from September's 1.0327 record low at 1.1047. A close below those supports would target the 50% retracement and 61.8% Fibo at 1.0910/1.0772.

