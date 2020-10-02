BUZZ-COMMENT-Risk markets need clarity on Trump's next move

Adds code

U.S. election uncertainty grew after President Donald Trump tested positive for coronavirus and went into quarantine. The knee-jerk reaction saw risk currencies take a hit.

Markets need clarity on how the Trump administration will handle this. After the first debate between Trump and challenger Joe Biden, most opinion polls put Biden ahead. The latest uncertainty could alter the election campaigns -- if the president is unable to work, Vice President Mike Pence will probably come more into play. Pence will debate his challenger, Senator Kamala Harris, next week.

Risk markets have fought back as the initial reaction fades, but with key U.S. jobs data due later in the day uncertainty will continue to dampen sentiment.

The dollar index had already shown its teeth late Thursday with a rebound from 93.522 to 93.735. A long upper candle shadow today could put the ball back with the risk markets, but bets are likely to be limited given overall uncertainty.

Dollar Index daily candle chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/2SiRIEZ

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

