US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Risk markets need clarity on Trump's next move

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

U.S. election uncertainty grew after President Donald Trump tested positive for coronavirus and went into quarantine. The knee-jerk reaction saw risk currencies take a hit.

Adds code

U.S. election uncertainty grew after President Donald Trump tested positive for coronavirus and went into quarantine. The knee-jerk reaction saw risk currencies take a hit.

Markets need clarity on how the Trump administration will handle this. After the first debate between Trump and challenger Joe Biden, most opinion polls put Biden ahead. The latest uncertainty could alter the election campaigns -- if the president is unable to work, Vice President Mike Pence will probably come more into play. Pence will debate his challenger, Senator Kamala Harris, next week.

Risk markets have fought back as the initial reaction fades, but with key U.S. jobs data due later in the day uncertainty will continue to dampen sentiment.

The dollar index had already shown its teeth late Thursday with a rebound from 93.522 to 93.735. A long upper candle shadow today could put the ball back with the risk markets, but bets are likely to be limited given overall uncertainty.

Dollar Index daily candle chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/2SiRIEZ

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((peter.stoneham@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest US Markets Videos

    The New Normal

    After a summer of big rallies, September brought a market swoon. Dan talks about the drivers behind the volatility and looks ahead to Q4.

    18 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular