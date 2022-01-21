BUZZ-COMMENT-Risk aversion might be EUR/USD longs' best hope for Fed meeting

Jan 21 (Reuters) - EUR/USD rose on Friday, rebounding from a nine-session low of 1.1301 as risk aversion swept through markets, which could provide a glimmer of hope for bulls if falling stocks lead the Fed to temper its recent hawkish rhetoric at next week's policy meeting.

Global bond yields US10YT=RRDE10YT=RR and equities ESv1 dropped on concerns that soaring inflation and rising interest rates could dampen global growth.

The retreat in U.S. rates has pulled them back from trend highs earlier in the week, suggesting investors may be tempering their hawkish expectations for the Fed meeting, hurting the dollar and buoying EUR/USD.

Should Fed rhetoric not lean hawkish and echo inflation sentiment expressed by ECB President Christine Lagarde , U.S. interest rates and the dollar are likely to sink.

Such an outcome could temper investors' Fed rate-hike expectations, compressing German-U.S. yield spreads and diminishing the dollar's yield advantage, with the potential to help fuel a reduction of net-long dollar positions.

That might then set the stage for EUR/USD to test structural resistance in the 1.1600 area on EBS.

