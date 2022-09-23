BUZZ-COMMENT-Rising yields no solace for sterling as budget worries mount

Sept 23 (Reuters) - GBP/USD fell to a 37-year low of 1.1022 on Friday, as worries over Britain's budget trumped rising UK bond yields and rate hike expectations, leaving markets to wonder about a possible fall to 1.00 .

The renewed fall shows markets concern about the mini-budget UK finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng laid out to boost growth .

The massive fiscal stimulus package has lifted UK rate expectations, but has also drawn attention to the large and growing budget deficit, which may be more difficult to fund, pushing cable to new lows.

The UK fiscal package is expected to cost approximately GBP50bn over the next five years. Thursday's BoE 50bp hike included a pledge by the BoE to sell GBP80bn of gilts, adding to Britain's precarious current account situation.

With the UK treasury department and BoE pulling in distinctly different directions, sterling is the primary casualty as foreign investors look elsewhere while monetary policy grapples with a spiraling inflation-growth enigma.

In the interim, barring bouts of GBP/USD short profit-taking, March 1985 lows at 1.0805 and 1.0520 are likely bear targets.

For more click on FXBUZ

GBP Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3UxO4Gf

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Paul.Spirgel@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.