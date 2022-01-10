BUZZ-COMMENT-Rising hawkish Fed expectations bolster EUR/USD downside risks

Jan 10 (Reuters) - EUR/USD fell below the daily cloud base and 10- and 21-day moving averages on Monday as investors scurried into safe-haven assets, and downside risks are increasing as hawkish Fed expectations grow.

Goldman Sachs economists said in a research note that they expect four Fed hikes in 2022 -- versus previously forecasting three -- and balance sheet runoff to begin in July versus their earlier forecast for December .

The Goldman note helped drive U.S. rates up. Ten-year yields US10YT=RR struck a fresh 2-year high of 1.8080%, and Eurodollar prices EDH2 fell, while 2-year German-U.S. spreads moved in the dollar's favor.

EUR/USD price action highlighted its inability to maintain upward momentum, reinforcing already bearish technical signals.

Consolidation of the drop from September's monthly high is ongoing, the bear pennant on daily charts is intact and falling daily and monthly RSIs imply downside momentum.

Event and data risk looms with Fed Chair Jerome Powell's appearing before the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday and U.S. December CPI due on Wednesday. A hawkish Powell and unexpectedly strong CPI would bolster the dollar along with rates.

EUR/USD's consolidation may then end and the bear pennant base could break, leaving shorts to target the 1.1000 and possibly 1.0800 areas.

For more click on FXBUZ

eurusdhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3nautN6

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((christopher.romano@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.