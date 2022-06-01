BUZZ-COMMENT-Rising hawkish Fed bets increase EUR/USD downside risks

June 1 (Reuters) - EUR/USD fell sharply on Wednesday, breaking below key short-term support and threatening to enter a slide to May's monthly low as Fed rhetoric and U.S. data underpin rates and the dollar.

In an interview with MarketWatch Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said his suggestion for a September pause in rate hikes shouldn't be deemed a "Fed put". https://on.mktw.net/3x9ESyh

Upbeat U.S. May ISM manufacturing PMI allayed some concerns the U.S. economy could be headed for recession while JOLTS data suggested U.S. wages may continue to rise.

The data drove U.S. rates EDM3US10YT=RR higher as investors priced in a higher terminal Fed rate and halted the trend of tighter German-U.S. 2-year spreads US2DE2=R.

As the dollar gained against most currencies, EUR/USD fell below the rising trend line off the May 13 low and the 10-DMA, breaking key short-term support near 1.0640 and hitting a 7-session low. Falling daily and monthly RSIs reinforced the bearish technical signals.

Investors now await May ADP, weekly claims and the May employment report. Upside surprises would rally rates and the dollar, allowing EUR/USD shorts to target May's monthly low.

