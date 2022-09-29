BUZZ-COMMENT-Rising financial stability fears may benefit EUR/USD

Sept 29 (Reuters) - EUR/USD rallied on Thursday, withstanding sharp equity drops, rising U.S. yields and strong U.S. employment data as signs of global resistance to dollar strength gnaw away at the certainty of aggressive Fed policy.

An unexpected fall in initial U.S. claims would normally have helped the dollar on the assumption that it would encourage the Fed to maintain is hawkish stance.

Instead, EUR/USD rebounded from earlier losses and turned positive as traders considered Wednesday's dramatic BoE bond-market intervention, which helped soften the safe-haven dollar.

It has been followed by further signs of fatigue with dollar strength and the accompanying symptoms of economic and financial stress from Japan's finance minister and, apparently, the PBoC .

This may lead investors to wonder how long the Fed can maintain its singular focus on inflation, possibly to the dollar's detriment.

EUR/USD surprising rally generated short-term bullish technical signals with Wednesday's daily bull hammer candle followed by another daily bull hammer candle -- implying bears are losing some control.

EUR/USD remains in a longer-term down trend but recently established shorts may be squeezed before the slide resumes toward new lows.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

