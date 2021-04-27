BUZZ-COMMENT-Riksbank unlikely to prevent SEK coming back on-line
April 26 (Reuters) - Sweden's Riksbank meets on Tuesday and is unlikely to surprise or rock the SEK recovery boat. Fundamentals continue to fight the crown's corner and despite a recent marked slowing in its appreciation versus the EUR the outlook favours a firming of the SEK.
The central bank is expected to hold its key rate at zero and quantitative easing programme at SEK 400 billion for this year. If there is a surprise it would most likely come from a change in bond purchasing.
Analysts see an 80% chance it will leave policy unchanged with the remaining 20% split equally between a hawkish and dovish message to the market.
EUR/SEK currently sits on the top of a thin Ichimoku cloud, 10.1187-13.1318. Monday's bias favours a downside break but the price is sticky around the 10 and 100-day moving averages, today at 10.1316 and 10.1330 respectively.
Below this support area the way opens up for a test of the April 19 low at 10.0815. The big support level is at 10.01, Dec. 31 low.
(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
