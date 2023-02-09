US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Riksbank stamps its authority on the crown

February 09, 2023 — 05:29 am EST

Feb 9 (Reuters) - The Swedish central bank delivered a widely expected 50-basis point rate hike to 3.0% but also raised its rate path. The Riksbank sent a clear message that it will continue to tackle high inflation and shore up the weak crown.

EUR/SEK was trading around 11.3345 ahead of today's policy decision and dropped sharply to 11.2095 following the hawkish hike. The cross has removed Fibonacci retracement levels taken off the 11.0785-11.4410 Jan. 24-Feb. 6 climb. The last retracement level of that move is at 11.1641.

Today's hawkish rhetoric leaves the policy door wide open for a further 50-basis point hike at the April Riksbank meeting, and this despite weakness in the economy. The hawkish stance at the European Central Bank and U.S. Federal Reserve will also have influenced today's decision.

If the Swedish crown begins to trend higher after today's strong policy reaction the odds will favour a smaller 25-basis point hike in April, but given the Riksbank's propensity to surprise, a half-point tightening should not be ruled out.

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

