BUZZ-COMMENT-Riksbank rate cut shouldn't be ruled out

Sept 10 (Reuters) - If the Swedish crown's near 11% appreciation since March has a say in Sweden's inflation outlook a Riksbank rate cut should not be ruled out.

August inflation and Swedish price pressure through the summer months has exceeded the Riksbank's estimates and headline CPI is likely to remain elevated through the remainder of 2020.

However, despite an improvement in the broader economic picture, a subdued inflation rate could overshadow any hawkish tilt to central bank policy if EUR/SEK resumes its bear run and imported inflation fades.

If the Riksbank cuts rates it will likely be in the first half of 2021 when the bank is better placed to gauge the longer-term impact of COVID-19.

EUR/SEK has been underpinned by the 200-week moving average since late July and this technical level, currently 10.2206, could prove to be a tipping point.

Daily price action is struggling to get under its daily Ichimoku cloud base at 10.3315 but while below the 10.3585 cloud top, the risk remains skewed to the downside.

EUR/SEK weekly candle chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/35obuqk

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

