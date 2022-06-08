BUZZ-COMMENT-Riksbank could burnish Swedish crown's longer-term outlook

June 8 (Reuters) - Sweden's May inflation data could set the Riksbank's tone for the remainder of the year, improving the longer-term outlook for the crown.

If next week's release of May CPIF exceeds the Riksbank's 6.3% year-on-year forecast, Sweden's key interest rate could hit 1.5% or even 1.75% by the end of the year, meaning a 50 basis point hike in June and September and possibly another 25 to 50bps in November. Analysts are looking for a 7.1% CPIF print.

Analysts are likely to upwardly revise their inflation forecasts and despite the challenge of higher interest rates for home owners, the remainder of the year could see Sweden outperform its European peers, bringing revised growth forecasts too.

For EUR/SEK the risk is for a full retracement of the 10.2240 to 10.6810 gain seen between April 20 and May 10. Having already dropped below the key 50% Fibonacci retrace level, the door is now open to 10.3986 and 10.3319, remaining Fibonnaci levels and a full retracement to 10.2240 is possible by year-end.

For more click on FXBUZ

EUR/SEK daily candle chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3aOgZDE

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((peter.stoneham@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.