BUZZ-COMMENT-Riksbank could be forced from its comfort zone

April 25 (Reuters) - The Riksbank meets this Thursday and there is a slim chance the Swedish central bank will hike interest rates.

A combination of domestic and external influences might push the bank outside its policy comfort zone, where it has sat since dropping its stance in supporting inflation a number of years ago.

Our favoured scenario is that Swedish rates are left on hold this week but that the Riksbank telegraphs a June rate hike and sets the path for two further rate rises this year. This would allow households and the business community time to adjust.

There is a sense that some in the market are positioned for a more aggressive Riksbank stance and here lies the risk. The policy statement could be cooler than the market expects and if rates are held this week there may be scope for the SEK to weaken and for EUR/SEK to return to recent highs around 10.3600.

Longer-term we still see EUR/SEK weakening as the Riksbank tightening cycle becomes established but warn against betting too heavily on high inflation and robust growth.

