BUZZ-COMMENT-Right level to buy EUR/USD, but the time might be wrong

EUR/USD has reached a point where longs should be considered, but it may have reached that point at the wrong time [nL2N2GK05U].

For traders, timing is key. Having the right idea means little if you time your trade badly. Those who see 1.1691 as a good point of entry for EUR/USD longs are correct. At that point, the pair will have fulfilled the minimum objective for a correction of the rise from June's low at 1.1168.

So from a technical standpoint, it's a good spot to buy. But there are others factors. Recently, longs hit a record level and while they have been trimmed, they remain large and therefore will drag on EUR/USD.

There is also a clear rise in risk aversion alongside growing concern about the impact of a second wave of the coronavirus .

When risk aversion rises, traders usually trim bets, heightening the probability of a deeper correction. Ideally, EUR/USD would reach 1.1488 or 38.2% of its 20020 rise before rallying.

