BUZZ-COMMENT-Reversal of dollar's 2023 rise vs yen on hold until jobs, CPI data

Dec 6 (Reuters) - USD/JPY held steady on Wednesday, pausing its 151.92-146.235 dive of recent weeks November's double-top by 32-year highs to await key U.S. data that will help refine market betting on five Fed rate cuts for 2024 and broader retracements of 2023's uptrend.

Thursday and Friday bring jobless claims and payrolls while CPI is due on Tuesday.

USD/JPY has become more attuned to 10-year Treasury yields rather than 2-year yields that largely reflect expected Fed policy over that period.

Two-year Treasury-JGB yield spreads have fallen to their lowest since early June, when USD/JPY was trading closer to 140. But 10-year yield spreads are closer to Sept. 1 levels, a day that USD/JPY spiked down to 144.44 before rebounding.

That low is by the 50% Fibo of the July-November portion of 2023's uptrend and weekly kijun at 144.58 that are the next major target for the double-top's reversal.

The 38.2% Fibo at 146.31 was probed below on Monday, but it and the uptrend line from March banking crisis lows, now at 146.73, have yet to be closed below to trigger the drop to 144.58.

USD/JPY's corrective bounce, despite JOLTS dive to 2 1/2 year lows and ADP at 103k versus 130k forecast, will hold below 148 unless jobs and CPI data are warmer than forecast.

Chart https://tmsnrt.rs/3GttFMI

Chart https://tmsnrt.rs/483Mu4L

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

