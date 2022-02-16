BUZZ-COMMENT-Retail therapy no cure for dollar blues

Feb 16 (Reuters) - The dollar index fell on Wednesday for a second day toward pivotal 10-day moving average support, failing to benefit from more U.S. data pointing to faster Fed tightening and risk aversion related to Russia , with potential to extend the slide to the 100-DMA, depending on the close.

Russia-related risk-off flows initially sent Treasury yields lower amid curve flattening, despite retail sales rebounding more than forecast, even with downward revisions to December. That sent the haven yen broadly higher, and USD/JPY toward Tuesday's lows.

EUR/USD, the majority component of the index, has managed to hold onto modest gains, partly due to ECB member comments favoring ending the central bank's bond buying scheme, seen as a precursor to rate hikes .

The market continues to price in 160bp of Fed hikes this year, with a 50bp hike in March possible. The ECB is priced to hike rates by about 50bp this year. But dollar bears suspect the roughly 200bp of Fed rate hikes priced in over the next 24 months is a peak.

Fed minutes probably won't add much given data and Fed comments since favoring faster tightening.

An index close below 10-DMA at 95.73 could target 100-DMA and cloud base support at 95.408/37 that's rising toward Feb. 22nd's cloud twist at 95.45-55.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

