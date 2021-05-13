BUZZ-COMMENT-Retail sales key for dollar as Fed douses inflation fire

May 13 (Reuters) - The dollar recovered all of its payrolls plunge and then some following this week's shock CPI surge , but it will need another nudge from the numbers on Friday to overcome hindrances put in place by the Fed.

Thursday's unexpectedly low jobless claims and above-forecast PPI demonstrated the markets' deference to the Fed's position that taper or rate-hike discussions must await, as the dollar's rebound fizzled along with Treasury yields.

But the Fed's outcome-based approach means data could hasten the conversation, placing a spotlight on Friday's retail sales.

Thursday's dollar high approached the 21-day moving average that helped cap early May recovery highs, adding to selling pressure bringing the index down 0.1%.

Treasury yields surrendered part of Wednesday's gains, while 10-year Bund yields gained a basis point, BTP yields hit their highest since September and JGB yields firmed.

Daily charts reveal a bullish, oversold divergence between this week's new price low and a higher low in RSIs. But the 1% rebound from Tuesday's low brought RSIs to neutral, reducing its lift. Consolidation could last until Friday's retail sales, which may need to beat forecast to put May's 91.436 high in play.

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3fhAnHK

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

