BUZZ-COMMENT-Retail sales a shot the arm for the Fed, but not the dollar

May 14 (Reuters) - Disappointing retail sales and other U.S. data on Friday bolstered markets' belief in the Fed's ability to remain highly accommodative through the rapid but bumpy economic recovery and could lead to more dollar losses -- possibly even a slide toward 2021's low of 89.206.

Though upward revisions mitigated some the disappointment, retail sales , industrial production and Michigan sentiment missed headline forecasts and sent the dollar below Tuesday's high, which it broke above after Wednesday's shock CPI spike.

Higher Michigan consumer inflation outlooks were the lone exception but market reaction suggested investors expected price growth wouldn't venture beyond the Fed's flexible average inflation target on a sustained basis, with the middle of the Treasury yield curve falling and the dollar index on track to retest Tuesday's post-payrolls nadir at 89.979.

Initial support is Wednesday's pre-CPI rise low at 90.153 after Thursday's rise was rejected by the 21-day moving average line, which contained it in early May.

The 65% fall in net spec dollar shorts versus G10 currencies from January's peak could aid a slide toward 2021's 89.206 low, though loosening CDC mask guidance might be an economic counterweight.

